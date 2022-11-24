WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department.
The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg.
According to the sheriff's department, additional calls were received that multiple gunshots were heard coming from the same residence.
When deputies arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman dead and a 57-year-old man who was barely responsive. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Macon County Coroner, Michael Day released the name of the woman Thursday afternoon. Tabitha Lourash was pronounced dead in her home from apparent gunshot trauma. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue in Bloomington.
MCSO has confirmed that the man and the woman were married and that the husband is the sole suspect and is in custody for murder.
A neighbor told WAND that the incident started around 6 p.m. when she heard children in the neighborhood screaming and crying for help. The neighbor was concerned and said that this is a sad situation.
This is a developing story and WAND is working to learn more. This story will be updated with the latest information.
