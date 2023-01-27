DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Award-winning country music artist Riley Green is coming to perform at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on Thursday, July 27.
An opening act will be announced soon.
The show is part of the 2023 Devon season ticket package.
It will serve as the annual 95Q Fan Appreciation Concert in partnership with local radio station WDZQ-FM from Neuhoff Media.
Green's lead guitarist is Mt. Zion High School graduate Jake Garner.
Tickets for the show go on sale at a later date.
Pricing:
Pit- $55
Reserved seating- $60
Terrace- $50
Lawn- $40
