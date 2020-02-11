MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - A county board chairman accused of forgery and official misconduct pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.
Ray Spencer, head of the Piatt County board, faces Class 3 felony charges. A grand jury indicted him in January.
Spencer is accused of making changes to an email sent on Nov. 26 by the Piatt County State's Attorney Dana Rhoades to a media member. Rhodes was explaining in the message about legal advice as it related to two public meetings and approval of the county budget and tax levy. The recipient was Journal-Republican Editor Steve Hoffman.
The News-Gazette reports Spencer is also accused of failing to get permission from Rhoades before trying to get legal advice for the Piatt County board, which is a state law violation.
Spencer asked for a jury trial, the newspaper said, but there was no date set Tuesday. He will appear at the Piatt County Courthouse at 1:30 p.m. on March 17 for a status hearing.