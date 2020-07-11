(WAND) - A long expected upturn in U.S COVID-19 deaths has begun. According to pandemic data, it's coming mostly from southern and western states.
The number of COVID-19 deaths per day had been falling for months and even remained down as states like Florida and Texas saw explosions in cases and hospitalizations.
Scientists warned that things would change. Coronavirus deaths usually come several weeks after a person is infected. Experts predicted that as states saw increases in cases and hospitalizations, the deaths would rise too at some point.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, COVID-19 deaths appear to be on the rise in states like Florida, Texas, Arizona and California. Each state has seen their daily death totals rise to record highs over the past three days.
"What’s happening in Florida, Texas or Arizona could happen right here in Illinois. Wearing a face covering could not be more important," Gov. Pritzker posted on Facebook. "Please, do what’s right and help us save lives."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.