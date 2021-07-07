breaking featured Crash response underway in Decatur Jul 7, 2021 Jul 7, 2021 Updated 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities responded Wednesday afternoon to a crash in Decatur.The crash occurred at McKinley Avenue and Union Street.Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Decatur Mckinley Union Crash Car Crash × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMan identified from fatal Macon County crash1 dead, 4 wounded in Champaign shootingSpringfield Police respond to shooting incident at White Oaks MallFireworks and 4th of July activitiesSplash Cove recruits volunteers to ensure park safetyDecatur man launches new business 'Riddle Rewards'; features monthly treasure huntChampaign Fire Department responds to house fire; fireworks "high probability" the causePolice: Shots fired at a party in Springfield, two sent to the hospitalSeven firework related injuries reported over 4th of July weekendSix men wanted by the Champaign Police for firearm related offenses Images Videos Poll
