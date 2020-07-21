DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire call at Tate and Lyle early Tuesday morning.
The call came in around 5:55 a.m.
The Decatur Fire Department said they believe it was a dust explosion in a dryer caused by debris on the viaduct, but an official cause for the fire will not be released until after an investigation is completed.
Chris Olsen, VP Community & Government Relations, Tate & Lyle, sent WAND News a statement about the fire saying, “We notified the local fire department of a fire in our Decatur facility earlier this morning, which they have since extinguished. No injuries have been reported and we will promptly carry out an investigation into the cause and extent of the damage.”
