PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Crews responded to a large fire in downtown Pana Tuesday morning.
Plumes of smoke could be seen across the downtown area Tuesday morning. 3 buildings are a complete loss.
The fire broke out in a building on 132 E. Second Street. Pana Fire Department responded at 10:00 AM. The building that caught fire is two doors down from the Moose Lodge, the only operating business on the strip. The building was empty and not an active business. All the buildings on that strip were slated to be demolished in the future.
The Moose Lodge will have water damage and minimal smoke damage, administrator Brad Downs said. They had one employee in that building at the time and he was alerted and vacated promptly.
Multiple departments from Christian, Montgomery, Shelby, Macon, and Fayette counties responded. All 3 buildings were unoccupied at the time. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal.
