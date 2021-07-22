SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A fire was reported Thursday in a Springfield building that houses state and federal property, responders said.
Springfield firefighters responded at around 8 a.m. to the 1900 block of 10 1/2 Street in Springfield. They found smoke coming from the roof and discovered a fire in a room located in the center of the building.
An upgraded response, which involved approximately 12 rigs, was sent due to the size of the building.
Firefighters quickly contained the fire, but the area was sill filled with smoke. A mobile ventilation unit (MVU) was used to push out the smoke, but that process took more than an hour.
There were no injuries. The fire is under investigation by metro investigations personnel.
