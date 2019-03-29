SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Tamara Doyle's passion for helping kids has only grown with time.
For close to a year, Doyle has been heading the Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery.
"I found the importance of really making a difference day in and day out," Doyle said. "We are one of the only crisis nurseries in the state."
With the help of dedicated volunteers, Doyle cares for as many as 10 kids each day — each one seeking refuge from their own unique circumstances.
"We look at most children who are in imminent risk such as homelessness, domestic violence and substance abuse," Doyle said. "But we also provide support to families that are dealing with stressful, difficult situations."
The nursery provides everything a child needs from a meal to eat to a bed to sleep in.
In just the past year, the organization has served more than 1600 kids. But its looking to expand its mission to help even more.
A $100,000 donation from David Steward and Gina Kovach has already taken a significant chunk out of the nursery's $250,000 fundraising goal. But more is still needed.
"Especially when little kids are involved, it's great to have a safe, comfortable, highly qualified place to take them in and give them support," Steward said.