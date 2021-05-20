URBANA, III (WAND) - You have the power to save a life, just by donating blood. Carle officials say the third week of May 2021 was the lowest blood donor turnout since the pandemic began. Now, they're pleading for help.
“We need as many people that we can get to come in and donate," Wendy Hardney with Impact Life tells WAND News. The donor center says they are used to decreasing as summer approaches, “going into summer, it's even more critical. schools are not available for us to get donors at high schools, colleges, and that's been even more challenging with the pandemic.” Teri McCarthy, Donor relations consultant, says.
Impact Life is working double-time to get blood out of your arms and into the arms of those who are in desperate need. McCarthy says, “for every pint of blood, put a face to it, because there really is a human being who is in critical need of that blood, just to survive.”
According to Carle, one whole blood donation can help save the lives of up to 3 people. Impact Life is the main supplier of blood for Carle and OSF Hospitals, meaning the blood you donate goes eight back to your neighbor.
If you are interested in donating in Urbana:
Impact Life Urbana Donor Center (formerly Community Blood Services of Illinois)
1408 W. University Ave., Urbana, IL
Phone: 217-367-2202
Hours of Operation:
Monday & Friday 7:30 am-4 pm
Tues, Wed, Thurs 9 am-6 pm
Saturday 7:30 am-12 noon
Or if you are interested in donating in Springfield:
ImpactLife Springfield Donor Center (formerly Central Illinois Blood Center)
1999 Wabash Ave, Suite 100
Springfield, IL
Phone: 217-753-1530
Hours of Operation:
Monday & Tuesday 10 am-5 pm
Wed & Thurs 7 am-6 pm
Friday 8 am-4 pm
Saturday 7 am-12 noon
