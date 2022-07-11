DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur airport manager, Tim Wright confirms a crop dusting plane crashed at the Decatur airport Monday morning.
According to Wright the plane took off from the airport a little after 7 a.m. when an issue with the airplane caused it crashed into a fence on the airport's property.
The pilot of the plane reported no injuries.
The plane sustained damage and is currently located in a nearby field.
Wright says repairs on the fence are already underway, and the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.
The FAA will be conducting the investigation.
