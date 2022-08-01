CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will stop reaching out to people who test positive for COVID-19 starting Aug. 15.
“While COVID will continue to persist in our county, we are entering a period where state and federal mandates are being rescinded, funding is being reduced, and resources are being reallocated,” said Administrator Julie Pryde. “This is not a reason to be complacent; rather, we believe that Champaign County residents have the knowledge and tools readily available to them to adopt effective precautions to prevent COVID-19 infections and to make timely care decisions if they have a positive COVID-19 test.”
Important information and changes:
1. Information on how to safely isolate at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 can be found on the website which will be updated regularly.
2. CUPHD will no longer be able to provide hotel rooms as alternative housing for residents who test positive.
3. CUPHD will no longer provide food assistance to residents to “shelter in place.”
4. A list of community resources can be found at the City of Champaign’s website and UIUC’s School of Social Work’s C-U Community Resource Guide.
5. Antigen tests will be available to long term care and other congregate living agencies to test symptomatic patients. CUPHD will not have the resources to provide testing for surveillance purposes.
