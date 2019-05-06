Curbing the Violence in Honor of Scott Roth

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Scott Roth, 21, was killed during the weekend.
Champaign police say the overnight homicide happened in the 400 block of Edgebrook Drive. Police say there was a verbal altercation that occurred prior to the shooting and believe several people were present when the incident occurred.
Angela Worthey is Scott's aunt and said she is tired of seeing all the violence occurring in the community.
"This world is full of too much hate. We need to spread love and stop all the violence. We don't need any more violence," said Worthey.
She said Scott was a loving, caring and fun person to be around with.
"He didn't deserve this," she said.
Worthey said she saw him last month, when he told her he was "proud of her". That's a memory she will always cherish.
If there's one way to describe Scott, she said it's his smile and his passion for music and helping people.
"He was just getting ready to put out some music," she said.
She said the family is having a hard time during their sudden loss. However, as a relative, she wants to push for change in the community. One way is through her church. She said the Restoration Urban Ministries helped her during a very dark time.
Restoration Urban Ministries church member Ernest Lillard said he created a new group last month to help men. The group is called "Iron Sharp Iron Coffee Talk". It's dedicated to helping any men who need to vent and find an ear with a friend and someone who understands them.
"The thing that happened with me is that there was never a man in my life who told me how to be a man," said Lillard.
So he wants to be an example for other men.
Another way Worthey suggests is through the "Stop the Violence Initiative" and their efforts to help the family with some of the financial stress.
Anyone interested in helping the family pay for funeral expenses should contact Josh Payne by phone at (217)493-7430.