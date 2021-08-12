SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - City Water, Light and Power is seeing service continuing to be restored, with less than 600 customers reporting outages after 10 p.m. Thursday.
CWLP said Thursday afternoon there were over 8,200 customers without power after storms moved into central Illinois.
The organization said it received many dozens of reports of power lines, limbs and tree damage as severe weather moved into the area. Customers have been affected in 40 areas.
An initial assessment from dispatch showed several distribution breakers were open, causing outages across Springfield, including far north Springfield, west, central and around the west side of the Lake Springfield area.
Full assessment will take some time due to the scope of outages and number of areas affected, CWLP said. Crews and dispatch are working to restore power "as quickly and safely as possible."
"Any customers seeing power lines down or trees down on lines, should report to 217-789-2121 or to 911," a CWLP release said. "Customers should not attempt to clear trees or other debris from lines and all lines should be treated as live even in areas where power is out. Drivers should proceed cautiously as traffic lights could be out and plan to treat intersections as a four-way stop."
Because of a high call volume, customers don't need to report outages at this time. People can view and track electric service status by putting in their street address and phone number on the outage map, which can be accessed here.
Click here follow CWLP on Facebook and here to see updates on Twitter.
