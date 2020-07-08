SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Lake Shelbyville U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed Dam West Beach for a day to clean it after trash was found scattered all over it from the holiday weekend.
On Tuesday, authorities closed the beach after the found bottles, food, towels, clothing and dirty diapers on the beach. Philip Manhart of US Army Corps of Engineers -Lake Shelbyville said he was frustrated.
"I know we have eight trash cans close to the sand. One of those trash cans was full, (and) the other seven (were) not even half full," he explained.
On Wednesday, visitors were welcomed back to Dam West Beach, but not without a warning from authorities when it came to trash not being placed in the proper waste cans.
"When you leave your trash behind, not only are you discouraging others, but you are leaving it for the environment," he said.
Manhart described the summer so far as a holiday weekend every weekend with the number of people visiting Lake Shelbyville. That's why he is asking visitors to clean up after themselves, so others can enjoy the beauty nature has to offer.
"Leave it better than you found it so the next person can enjoy their time here as well," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.