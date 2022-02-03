SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Calling interstates around Springfield "icy and snow-packed," state police are urging the public to slow down Thursday.
Snow continues to fall in central Illinois, and accumulation on roads has been called "dangerous" by state police. They said windy conditions are impacting visibility more than before.
After 1 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a semi-truck crash on I-55 southbound at mile marker 115 near Springfield. The road was cleared at 1:47 p.m., but drivers were still urged to be careful in the area.
Troopers added there have been multiple calls for service reported between Lincoln and Springfield.
To see the latest road conditions, click here to visit the Getting Around Illinois map.
