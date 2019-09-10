MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A “dangerous” scam has surfaced in Macon County recently, deputies said.
In the scam, the person calling tells the victim they’ve missed jury duty and must meet them in a parking lot with money in order to pay a fine. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said it and the Macon County Circuit Clerk’s Office would never call to arrange such a meeting, and a call that does is a scam.
“This is a very dangerous scam due to the scammer wanting to meet the victim in a parking lot with unknown ulterior motives,” deputies said. “If you receive this call, simply hang up. If you have met any individual and fallen victim to this, contact your local law enforcement agency to report the incident.”
A second scam involves someone “spoofing” a phone number to make it appear is if it’s coming from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office when it isn’t. The caller tells the victim they are Lt. Jon Butts and there are warrants for the victim’s arrest.
“If you have received this call and have given money or personal information, please contact your local law enforcement agency to file a report,” deputies said. “If you do receive this call, simply hang up. At no time do we call you informing you that you have a warrant and agree to settle the warrant financially over the phone.”