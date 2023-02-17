DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — After being found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in Vermilion County, Denzel Aldridge was sentenced to 85 years in prison on Friday.
Roosevelt Anderson Jr., 25, was killed on April 24, 2019. Responders found him lying in the road in the 900 block of Danville's Redden Lane with a gunshot wound to his head.
Aldridge and another man, Percy Freeman, have been charged and sentenced in the death of Anderson.
Vermilion County Circuit Court Judge Charles Hall sentenced Aldridge on Thursday to 80 years in prison for first degree murder and five years in prison for the possession of a weapon by a felon.
“While nothing will make up for the grief to Roosevelt Anderson’s loved ones, it is my hope this sentence will bring some degree of healing,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. “Working with the state’s attorney’s office and law enforcement agencies across Illinois, I will continue to ensure the victims of gun violence receive justice.”
According to the AG, Aldridge and others tracked Anderson through a housing complex in Danville and attacked him. Video from the Vermilion County Housing Authority captured the attack.
The Attorney General’s office prosecuted the case with Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy’s office.
“Yesterday’s sentence handed down by Judge Hall clearly demonstrates that when the good people of our community convict violent gang members for terrorizing innocent citizens in the street they will be held accountable," said Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his entire staff for their assistance to the State’s Attorney’s Office in the prosecution of this murderer. Our continued partnership in the ongoing battle against violent crime truly is an asset to Vermilion County.”
