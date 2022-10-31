DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A jury in Vermilion County found 24-year-old Denzel Aldridge guilty of first-degree murder of Roosevelt Anderson, 25 reported the News-Gazette.
Anderson was killed in Danville by a gunshot to the head in April, 2019.
The jury also found Aldridge guilty of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
In a press release, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said that he is, "pleased with the jury’s decision and pray it brings some degree of healing to the family and friends of Roosevelt Anderson."
Aldridge was not the first person found guilty in the murder. Percy Freeman was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery earlier this year.
