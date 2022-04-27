DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for a 2019 murder.
In May of 2021, Percy Freeman was found guilty of first degree murder and aggravated battery.
On April 24, 2019, officials said Freeman and other individuals tracked the victim, Roosevelt Anderson, struck him with their fists, pistol whipped him, and shot him in the head.
The killing was captured on surveillance video from the Vermilion County Housing Authority.
Freeman was sentenced to 40 years on Tuesday. He must serve 100 percent of his sentence. He will be required to register as a murderer under the Illinois Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
