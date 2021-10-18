DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man who failed to register as a sex offender will serve two years in federal prison.
David W. Morlan, 66, was arrested on Jan. 8 after police responded to an emergency call in the 900 block of Kimber Street in Danville. Morlan was wanted on outstanding state warrants.
Court documents show Morlan was living in Danville since October 2019 and had not registered as a sex offender during that time. He is required to register after a 2006 conviction for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 13 years old in Vermilion County.
In imposing a sentence for failing to register, Senior U.S. District Judge Michael H. Mihm noted Morlan's two prior failure to register convictions.
Along with his two-year prison sentence, Morlan must serve five years of parole.
Statutory penalties for Morlan's failure to register offense are up to 10 years in prison and a fine of as much as $250,000.
