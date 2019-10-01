DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Danville leaders decided on who will operate a planned new casino.
Haven Gaming LLC will serve as the city’s partner on the project, which the company proposed should be built at a lot along Lynch Road and I-74. It is expected to be a casino and resort.
City leaders told WAND-TV a temporary casino is likely to open as workers build the main one. That particular casino might be open by summer 2020.
Earlier in 2019, Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill rapidly expanding gambling in Illinois and bringing in six new casinos, including this Danville project. The bill also eased limits on local video gaming parlors.