DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County State's Attorney's Office announced five arrests in relation to looting in the city.
On Sunday, a peaceful protest began in the city surrounding the death George Floyd.
After 10 p.m. a group of looters entered two stores on north Vermilion Street in Danville at the Stock and Field and Burlington Coat Factory. The Danville Police Department and Vermilion County Sheriff's office were able to put a quick stop to the looting. Five individuals were arrested and charged.
According to police, they were dispatched to the Burlington Coat factory at 10:19 p.m. for the report of people looting the store. When police arrived they saw a large group of people had broken into the store and were taking items.
Police arrested the following people:
- Chaneta Butler, 36, of Danville - charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, mob action, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police officer and theft.
- Shawnterrius Crider, 23, of Danville - charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, mob action and looting by individuals.
- Pearson Robinson, 27, of Urbana - charged with burglary criminal damage to property, mob action and looting by individuals.
Around 11:17 p.m. police were called to the Stock and Field for another report of a store being broken into. They arrived and saw a large group of people taking items from the store.
Officers arrested the following people:
- Catarina Rangel, 20, of Danville - charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, mob action and looting by individuals.
- Greyson Tibbets, 19, of Danville - charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, mob action and looting by individuals.
The state's attorney said "we are grateful for the members of our community that participated in the peaceful protests and engaged with officers in a positive manner."
Officers are still investigating the incidents. Anyone with information should contact police at 217-431-2250.
