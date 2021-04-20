Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.