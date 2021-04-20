DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Danville Police search for suspect involved in a Subway Restaurant armed robbery.
Police were called out to a Subway Restaurant on the 2700 block of N. Vermilion St, Monday, around 7:47 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with employees who said a man had entered the business and stated that he had a gun with him and he would use it if the employees didn’t give him the money from the register.
According to police, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and left the business on foot in an unknown direction.
The suspect was described as a white male approximately 40-50 years old and last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey sweatshirt, and a light-colored hat.
There is no description of the firearm since it was not displayed, and there were no injuries reported during this incident.
The investigation into this incident continues, and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
