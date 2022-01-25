DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville schools will be closed Wednesday due to predicted frigid temperatures and a shortage of bus drivers.
District 118 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Geddis issued a Tuesday statement saying the following:
"We have received a wind chill advisory that has been consistent since this morning. Tomorrow, we are expecting frigid weather and we are down 7 bus drivers. This is a dangerous combination for our students waiting outside at the bus stop and for those walking to school. With this information, it is necessary to have a weather related school closing tomorrow."
