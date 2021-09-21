DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville teen has been arrested in connection to a September shooting at a park.
The 13-year-old suspect admitted to arranging a meeting with the victim, identified as a 39-year-old Danville man, on Sept. 14 and robbing him at gunpoint at Lincoln Park in Danville, police said. The suspect told authorities the victim tried to drive away, and that's when the suspect shot him.
The victim told police he was shot in the arm.
The teen is charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm after he was taken into custody Monday morning. He is held at the Vermilion County Juvenile Detention Center on Tuesday and awaits arraignment in Vermilion County court.
Anyone with information should call Danville police at (217)431-2250. Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217)446-TIPS.
