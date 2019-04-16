DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The hunt for a new chief of police and chief of fire will be coming to Danville very soon.
This comes after Danville's mayor Rickey Williams Jr., has declared Commander Yates as the interim director of public safety.
"I have asked for budgetary permission to seek out a police chief and fire chief. I feel that with the amount of crime we've had in the community we need to focus on that. Also, we've had a lot of fires and other medical issues and we need men or women that can have that sole focus," said Williams.
He says with one person, there will be a more direct focus.
"Each entity has their own norms and ways of doing things. It's important to have folks who have expertise running those areas," he added.
He says the next steps will be pulling up job descriptions and negotiating with the union.
"Essentially what we are doing is having one of our assistant chiefs (become) a chief. That would not be a great salary. It would be between 10 to 20 thousand dollars. If we are able to do that, then we would be able to use the money that we formerly allocated to our director of public safety to hire a chief of police and add $20,000 to $40,000."
He says he wants to see some consistency in the fire department. When it comes to police, he wants to re-implement the POP Unit and hire more police officers to fight crime efficiently and effectively.
In order to get both of these new job titles some adjustments must be made into the job descriptions and that will take some time before applications will be distributed.