BOND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are dead and one is in critical condition after a kidnapping led police on a chase from Central Missouri into Southern Illinois.
Police said Leslie Austin led police all the way from Jefferson City, Missouri to Bond County, down near the St. Louis area.
Officers used a spike strip on Route 140 that they said allowed Austin's two kidnapping victims, a 33-year-old and a 10-year-old, to escape.
The 33-year-old had been shot.
Police said Austin then tried to carjack two other vehicles, shooting and killing one of the drivers.
Austin got into a shootout with police and died. It is not clear whether he committed suicide or was killed by police.