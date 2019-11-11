DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed and another injured during a home invasion and attempted robbery in Danville.
Police first learned about the incident when they were called to OSF Sacred Heart for a 23-year-old man who was shot in the lower extremities.
He told them he was in his home in the 900 block of Hazel St. when three men came in and tried to rob him.
The victim ran from the suspects and said he was shot while he was trying to get away.
He made it to a neighbor's home and was able to get a ride to the hospital.
When police responded to the victim's home to check for the suspects, they found a 20-year-old Danville man dead inside. They said he had been shot.
The first victim is in stable condition.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.