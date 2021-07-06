(WAND) - Dogs face a deadly danger of heat stroke, and it's important for owners to know the signs.
Nearly 40 to 50 percent of the dogs who suffer from heat stroke die from it. That danger can be even higher for short-nosed breeds like pugs, bulldogs and boxers. Many of these dogs have breathing issues to start with and struggle with temperature regulation.
Regardless of breed, pet owners need to watch for the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
"Seizures occur in 35 percent of dogs," said Dr. Larry Baker of Northgate Pet Clinic in Decatur. "They don't seem like they're paying attention to their owner and (are) panting a lot. Those are the most prevalent signs."
Baker said people should cool their dog off right away and consider running a hose over them if they notice any signs. The best places to first cool a dog are their head and armpit areas, since those are where they have blood vessels close to the skin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.