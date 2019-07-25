SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Maxim Dadashev, 28, and Hugo Santillan, 23, recently died from injures suffered in the boxing ring.
Their untimely deaths put the sport under scrutiny about safety. A professional boxer has 12 rounds and each round is three minutes. That is how long a boxer has to face their opponent.
Vincent Hadley, a 15-year boxing pro, knows about taking hits all too well. As a boxer, it is a sobering feeling to find out a fighter died on or off the ring.
"It hurts us all," Hadley said. "In that type of sport, we all feel it."
It's a tragedy, but it is something boxers believe is part of the game. Fans want to know how boxing, whose foundation is built on brutality, can be safe for its players. Hadley said it's about defense.
"My coach taught me defense first," he added. "It's easier to punch a guy, but you have to protect yourself."
It may sound easier than it looks. That's why Hadley believes in understanding the limits of a fight. In real life, it's not like how it is depicted in movies.
"Casualties happen, but it happens in all sports. I want people to know there's nothing to be scared of," he said.