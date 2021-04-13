DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur officials have announced city-wide cleanup dates for 2021.
The cleanup events, which are a partnership between the City of Decatur and Waste Management/Advanced Disposal, will be held on the following dates:
- Wednesday, May 12: 2-6 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 2: 2-6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 9: 8 a.m.-Noon
Residents who take part will be able to dispose of large items for free. Items need to be paced in roll-off bins in the parking lot of the Decatur Civic Center (#1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza).
People who attend must wear masks. Social distancing will also be required.
Residents must unload their own items because there will not be assistance available when placing items in the roll-offs.
Items including old furniture, mattresses and household items can be thrown out in this cleanup event. Limited amounts of tires will be accepted.
Electronics, appliances, paint and yard waste will not be allowed.
People must show proof of Decatur residency.
Officials said city-wide cleanups are part of a Decatur initiative to reinvigorate and improve neighborhoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.