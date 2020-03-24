SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The list of final four products in a contest to find the "Coolest Thing Made in Illinois" includes one from Decatur.
More than 260 products were initially nominated for the award. Several rounds of voting, which began on February 26, led to the top four. Close to 250,000 votes have been cast in the "Makers Madness" contest, which is organized by the Illinois Manufacturers' Association.
The last four includes The Clipper (Wahl Clipper Corporation, Sterling), BEER NUTS Bar Mix (BEER NUTS, Bloomington), Functional Hand (Thera-Solutions, LLC, Elmhurst), and the Caterpillar 797F Large Mining Truck (Caterpillar Inc., Decatur).
“America is facing extraordinary times and manufacturers are answering the nation’s call and leading the way forward. Amazing and innovative companies are making life-saving products, equipping first responders and ensuring that our food supply is strong,” said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “Although we launched this contest before our state and country began feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been encouraging to see the outpouring of support for these products and companies. Our four finalists are a wonderful representation of our strong and vibrant manufacturing sector here in Illinois.”
Voting runs from March 24 to March 29. Voters can cast one vote per day with the winner being announced on April 1.
The winner will not be announced at the Governor's Mansion due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be an event later in 2020 recognizing the winner and all 16 finalists.
