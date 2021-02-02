DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur leaders announced dozens of local businesses have been awarded reimbursement grants totaling over $600,000.
The grants are going to 66 local businesses through the Decatur Small Business Rapid Relief Funds. A total of $615,017 is involved.
The project is supported by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Decatur was awarded a little over half of the funds from DCEO in round one.
Decatur plans to seek more flexibility from DCEO and will announce round two of the grants soon, officials said.
"City staff has been working hard to get out much needed help to our local businesses," a Facebook post from the city said.
In the picture attached to this story, the boss of Fleet Feet stopped by during the week of Jan. 25 as the first round of grants was distributed.
