DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Brew Works is aiming to open its new location in downtown Decatur at the beginning of July.
The craft brewery has outgrown its current location and will relocate into the historic Haines & Essick building at the corner of East William and North Main Streets. Decatur Brew Works points to its growing customer base as the reason for moving. Work renovating the building has been underway since February.
One of the feature items people will notice is the large bar. It is hand made from ash wood. The front has repurposed tin recovered from another section of the building. There will be much more seating available as well.