DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur church is helping you leave last year's troubles behind you.
First Presbyterian Church at the corner of Prairie and Church will hold the "Shredding our 2020 Troubles" event Jan. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m.
You are encouraged to take slips of paper and write down things you would like to "erase from your memory" from 2020.
Put your slips in an envelope and come to the drive-thru event. Someone will feed it through a shredder for you after you pass the envelope out the window.
Participants will also be given a card with information and helpful resources in the area.
