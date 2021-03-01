DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur leaders approved moving forward with a project to renovate local roads.
The city will pay more than $1 million to make it happen. Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe said the money comes a local motor fuel tax. Central Illinoisans are taxed five cents every time they fuel up in Decatur.
"That money goes directly into paving local roads - neighborhood roads," Moore-Wolfe said.
Contracted by Dunn Company, crews will work on nearly three lane miles worth of distressed streets. City officials described these roads as the worst streets in Decatur. Councilman David Horn told WAND News revamping the streets should "mean a better driving experience for the citizens who use our roadways."
To name a few streets, Nelson Boulevard, 33rd Street and Eldorado will see improvements. The city is also expected to appropriate $7,200 to renovate U.S. 51 between Pershing Roads to Interstate 72. That money will come from the state's motor fuel tax.
Most of the roads will be milled and overlaid. A few streets will be overlaid with asphalt. Central Illinoisans should expect improvements to sidewalks and pedestrian signs.
The local street improvement project is expected to be done by August 2021.
