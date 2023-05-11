DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur firefighters were called out for a fire on S. Woodale Ave. early Thursday morning.
DFD responded to the 400 block of S. Woodale at 4:30 a.m.
WAND News was at the scene and saw firefighters working to put out the fire.
The fire department has not released details about this fire yet.
We will update this story online and on-air when more information is released.
