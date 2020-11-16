DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The City of Decatur receives $1.1 million for improvements to be made to the city's public transportation system.
State Representative Dan Caulkins announced that the state funds would go towards the Rebuild Illinois Capital Program.
"The additional funding provided by the state will help Decatur's public transportation make bus stops accessible to every passenger," said Rep. Caulkins. Residents rely on public transit for their essential travel to work, school, the grocery store, and for their health care needs. These much-needed improvements will prove beneficial to all passengers in the city."
The state funds will allow for several improvements to the Decatur Public Transit System, including:
- Purchase a farebox system to replace the existing one.
- Purchase heavy-duty work truck to replace the 2001 truck. The new vehicle will be utilized for snow removal and salt spreading during winter.
- Purchase and install a tire lift system, which will help prevent employees from potential injury when lifting tires onto storage racks.
- Repair and resurface parking lot at 555 E. Wood St.
- Improve the HVAC system by repairing and replacing heating and cooling systems for all transit facilities. The improvements will provide better air quality and control for all facilities in a more energy-efficient manner.
- Construct bus stop accessibility improvements by repairing sidewalks and ramps to all bus stop locations. The upgrades are needed for all stops so that they become accessible to all passengers.
