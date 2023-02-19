DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A local organization is celebrating Black History Month with an awards gala.
Hundreds gathered at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel Saturday night.
This was the 5th year for the event hosted by the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce.
Participants say, the event not only honors black history, it also brings the community together.
"African American wealth building is the key to the future. I don't care what the issue is. Police Brutality in Memphis, educational disparity in school districts across the country. If we can teach people and encourage people to build wealth, we can change a lot of these numbers from a negative to a positive." said David Bullet, Pastor of Superstar Church in Detroit, Michigan.
Along with awards, there was a dinner and live performances from local talent.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.