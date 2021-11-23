DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Hall of Fame welcomed two new community members Tuesday.
Dr. Jeanelle Norman, the current president of the NAACP Decatur branch, was one of those inductees. Norman is responsible for working with the Decatur Police Department to create an Area Leaders Educators Response Team (ALERT) to help the city navigate through officer-involved shootings and other issues, the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce said in a press release.
She put a major focus on education and created the Drop-Out Task Force to address a high drop-out rate of African-Americans in Decatur Public Schools.
"Dr. Norman does more than talk about problems - she works with others to solve them," said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe on Tuesday.
Kevin Breheny was also announced as an inductee. Wolfe said Breheny is "one of our community's greatest supporters" who "rallies people to turn possibilities into realities." The Chamber said Breheny helped lobby at the federal and state level for road projects and told the story of why Decatur projects deserved funding. He also has been instrumental in keeping on revitalization and expansion of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
In the last three decades, Breheny also spearheaded multiple fundraising efforts, including the WSOY Community Food Drive and financial support of the Oasis Day Center and other charities.
There were two inductees in 2021 instead of the usual one due to cancellation of the ceremony in 2020 during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.