DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The City of Decatur is launching a Small Home Improvement Program that will allow residents to apply for assistance to make necessary home repairs.
The City Council recently approved the program, as part of their commitment to Neighborhood Revitalization. SHIP is being funded by American Rescue Plan (ARP) monies.
The City presented the Northeast Community Fund with a check for $450,000 on Thursday, to provide small repair grants of up to $15,000 per housing unit, to residents of owner-occupied homes in targeted low- to moderate-income neighborhoods.
According to the City, the owner-occupied Small Housing Improvement Program is an attempt to invest in the urban core where City staff is starting to see the first signs of housing decline.
Some of the eligibility requirements for SHIP include:
- - Home must be located within the designated low- to moderate-income neighborhood (see map at www.decaturil.gov/small-home-improvement-program/)
- - Be a single family, owner occupied residential property. Properties for sale are not eligible
- Title to the unit must be in the name of the person applying for assistance
- Applicant must have owned and occupied the property for one year prior to application date
- The title must be free of delinquent liens, taxes, and encumbrances. And applicant shall not have any outstanding fees, water bills, charges, etc. owed to the City of Decatur
Some of the eligible repairs include, but are not limited to:
- Roofs, porches, and exterior stairs/steps
- Foundation and structural improvements
- Accessibility improvements for occupants with disabilities
- Repair or replacement of mechanical systems
- Lead remediation
- Exterior painting, trim, and/or fascia
- Tuck point and/or masonry
- Driveways and retaining walls
The full list of eligible and ineligible repairs, and additional eligibility requirements can be found at www.decaturil.gov/small-home-improvement-program/
Grants to eligible residents will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis.
Pre-application are available for pick up at Northeast Community Fund during the following times:
Monday (Sep. 26): 9am – 11am and 1pm – 3pm
Tuesday: 4pm – 6pm
Wednesday: 9am – 11am and 1pm – 3pm
Thursday: 4pm – 6pm
Friday (Sep. 30): 9am – 11am and 1pm – 3pm
NECF will review all applications and if you are eligible, you will receive a call to schedule an appointment to move forward in the process. Call NECF with questions 217-429-5846.
