DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have made a series of arrests related to recent property damage and other crimes.
Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur police told WAND-TV authorities arrested at least 10 people on Monday night and into early Tuesday. The arrests were on charges of burglary, property damage and other counts.
Authorities arrested one or two people on Sunday night into Monday for similar crimes. All of these approximate one dozen arrests involved suspects who are Decatur residents, Copeland said.
Overnight Monday, WAND-TV reported on a number of businesses that were vandalized. A list can be found here.
Copeland said Decatur police plan to release more information about vandalized businesses in the near future.
