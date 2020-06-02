DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Several businesses in Decatur were hit by vandals on Monday night into Tuesday morning.
WAND News went to several locations from 10:30 p.m. and were still out checking for more reports as of 1 a.m.
So far these are the business that WAND checked out.
- Tobacco Shack at 343 N. Grand Ave for reports of a break-in and looting.
- Menards and Hickory Point Mall - Police presence at these locations as a deterrent to activity.
- 900 block of Van Dyke Street for a window broken. No entry to the store.
- Thorton's on Pershing Road hit by vandals. Damage was extensive to the building.
- Casey's General Store on Mound Road. Glass doors broken out. Unclear if anything was taken.
For more details we've shared updates on our Facebook page.
