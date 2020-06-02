DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a 27-year-old male for breaking into a discount liquor store on Monday night.
Police arrested Brandon Smith after responding to the store in the 700 block of South Jasper Street.
Dispatch advised a man wearing black or blue sweats with a stripe and a sweater broke into the store. The suspect had left the scene.
Police found the upper section of the front door window was broken and a large piece of concrete and brick were next to the store.
A witness told police the suspect threw a brick at the window and left. They then came back and entered the business through the broken window. The witness described the suspect.
Officers located Smith and he fit the description given by the witness and dispatch. The witness was provided a photo line up and picked Smith out.
Video from the store was obtained from the owner of the store and the footage matched Smith.
In the video, officers see Smith break the window and try to open the doors to the business, however he is unsuccessful. Smith exits the store after not being able to gain entry to a locked glass portion on the counter.
Police say it does not appear Smith got away with anything.
The business owner expects the damage to be about $700.
