DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man was found guilty on multiple charges in relation to a fatal shooting from December 2021.
Tyreco Garry, 27, was found guilty of armed violence and aggravated resisting a peace officer.
After considering and reviewing the sworn testimony, exhibits, statements of counsel, legal memorandums, and case law submitted by counsel the Court found Garry guilty on three counts , however, evidence was not sufficient enough to prove the prove Garry guilty on the count of armed habitual criminal.
On December 22, 2021, Decatur police responded to the 200 block of W. Leafland Ave. for reports of shots fired. They found a man dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified as 20-year-old Jayleon Cummings of Decatur. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A total of 46 shell casings were found on scene and police confirmed that the shooting was gang related.
Garry was already in the custody of the Macon County Jail on an unrelated charge, when detectives booked him for charges related to the shooting on March 8, 2021.
A sentencing hearing has been set for Garry on June 21 at 10:30 p.m. in courtroom 6A.
