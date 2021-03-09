DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with a December shooting in Decatur.
Tyreco S. Garry, 25, was already in the custody of the Macon County Jail on an unrelated charge, and detectives booked him for this new charge on Monday.
Decatur police had responded to the 200 block of W. Leafland Ave. for reports of shots fired the night of Dec. 22. They found a man dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day has identified the victim as 20-year-old Jayleon Cummings of Decatur. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest. One shot was to the back of the head.
Neighbors said they heard dozens of shots fired, saying it sounded like a machine gun going off in the neighborhood.
A total of 46 shell casings were found.
Police have confirmed the shooting was gang related.
