DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man has been found guilty of attempted murder.
Delahn L. Amos, 29, is accused of two different crimes, including the shooting death of 31-year-old Demetrius L. Maclin on Aug. 26, and the attempted killing of a tattoo artist a night later, which authorities said involved a second suspect. Maclin was found dead in a car in the 1200 block of N. Edward St.
In the attempted murder case, Amos was accused of having an AK-47 with him and working with 37-year-old Levron J. Hines. Authorities said the victim thought he was going to be giving someone in Hines' family a tattoo and was driven to a North Edward Street address before the shooting.
Investigators said Hines shot the victim, then told Amos to "finish him off" before Amos shot the person multiple times with the AK-47. Authorities reported finding the victim in the street with multiple serious wounds.
