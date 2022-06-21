DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A 43-year-old man is accused of beating and sexually assaulting a woman while holding her against her will at his apartment.
Christopher M. Clay was arrested by Decatur police on Friday. According to an affidavit of his arrest, the woman told officers that she and Clay were having sex the night before when she told him to stop because she wanted to go to bed.
She told officers that he did not stop and also began yelling and beating her on the face and head. The affidavit said Clay took the woman’s phone and kept her in his apartment all night, while constantly beating and raping her.
The woman told police that Clay dropped her off Friday morning in the 500 block of West Macon. At one point, the affidavit said, he told the woman he'd kill her if she went to police and also pointed a gun at her.
The woman was taken by ambulance to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and treated for a broken nose and swelling of the face, head and both eyes, the affidavit said.
Clay remained in the Macon County Jail Tuesday on preliminary aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint charges.
He would need to pay $50,000, or ten percent of $500,000, in order to be released from custody.
