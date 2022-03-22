SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man pleaded guilty to concealing the death of a Shelbyville woman and hiding her body.
On Monday Thomas M. Miller, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of Concealment of Homicidal Death and one count of Possession of a Converted Vehicle in relation to the homicide of Sherry D. Hubbartt, 72.
Hubbartt was found dead in her rural Shelby County home last April after the family reported her missing. Authorities in Nevada arrested her grandson, Clayton Anderson, and Miller, on charges in connection to her death.
Anderson confessed to her murder. He is serving a life sentence at Menard Correctional Center.
Miller faces a maximum 24 years in prison, an extended sentencing range, because the victim was 60 years of age or older at the time of the commission of the offenses.
Miller was charged with concealing the death of Hubbartt, knowing that she had died by homicidal means, by placing her corpse in a closet and covering it with a blanket, a class 3 Felony with an extended sentencing range of 2 to 10 years in prison.
Miller was also charged with the possession of Hubbartt’s 2009 Chevrolet Impala, a Class 2 Felony with an extended sentencing range of 3 to 14 years in prison.
Sentences on each offense must be served consecutively.
Miller will be sentenced on May 23 at 1:15 pm in Shelby County.
